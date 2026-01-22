Noida International Airport to miss scheduled operational date again; major works yet to be completed

NEW DELHI: The Noida International Airport at Jewar is meant to provide world-class services to the ever-expanding National Capital Region. However, people in the area are still waiting to know its correct launch date, even as it misses one schedule date after another.
Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu said earlier this month that the airport would become operational in February. However, this newspaper has learnt that major work within and outside its premises cannot be finished by this time.
The project cost for the first phase of the airport was pegged at around Rs 6,800 crore, with the first scheduled date of launch set for September 2024. An airport spokesperson claims that there has been no cost escalation despite the 17-month delay in launching the first phase so far.
This newspaper found that the development work is moving fast in the vast, fortified area of the airport, with foundations for many sections being laid, but it is still likely to miss the deadline. Many people working in the area made the same claims.
“It is not possible to start the airport even in March. A lot of work is yet to be completed,” said a person involved in the airport activity. Before the airport starts functioning, it needs clearance from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Both processes will take some time to complete.
“A BCAS team visited the airport in December last year, and its officials are said to be visiting the airport frequently, but it has not given the security clearance yet. Only after the BCAS gives its nod, the DGCA will give its consent,” a senior DGCA official said.
BCAS officials, however, did not make any comments on the issue, when contacted.
An airport spokesperson said the airport authorities were working closely with the BCAS and the DGCA for the final stages of aerodrome licensing and security-related clearances. “Following these key prerequisites, the start of commercial operations will be planned in coordination with airlines and partners,” he said.