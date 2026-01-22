'Treated like a dog': Flyer alleges harassment by Air India crew for demanding pre-booked meal to be served

The passenger, Abhishek Chaudhary, was travelling on seat 29C of AI2335 from Bangkok to Delhi on January 19. He had pre-booked a non-vegetarian meal, which was confirmed in advance as per airline policy, the post said.

"When the meal trolley finally reached the last rows, he was simply told that the non-vegetarian meal was “over.” There was no apology, no effort to check the system, and no attempt at service recovery. A basic request for what he had already paid," the post added. His co-passenger, who had also pre-booked a meal, faced similar treatment.

"Instead of calmly verifying bookings and offering assistance, a senior crew member allegedly spoke in a rude and accusatory manner, demanding proof as if the passengers were lying. This incident was never about food alone. It was about dignity, respect, and how paying passengers are treated when they assert their rights," she said.

When Abhishek said he will file a complaint, the situation escalated further.

"Instead of resolving the issue, he was detained on the aircraft after landing, his phone was taken, and he was pressured to write that he would not post on social media. He was then handed a 'Code of Conduct Warning Letter' signed by the pilot, despite not abusing, threatening, or endangering anyone. His only "offence” was asking for his confirmed meal and respectful treatment," the post said.

Using a Code of Conduct warning against a legitimate complainant sets a dangerous precedent, the author stated.

Calling upon the aviation regulator to urgently look into the incident, Kokcha states, "Complaint mechanisms exist to protect passengers, not to intimidate them into silence."

She pointed out the incident raises serious questions about passenger rights and abuse of authority.

In a statement, an airline spokesperson said, "Air India is aware of a video posted on social media by a passenger on flight AI2335 from Bangkok to Delhi on 19 January. We are currently investigating the matter to ascertain the allegations made in the video. Necessary measures will be taken depending upon the outcome of the investigation.Air India deeply regrets the inconvenience caused."