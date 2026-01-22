Punjab Police arrest 3,256 gangster associates in first phase of Operation Prahaar

CHANDIGARH: In the first phase of the Punjab Police’s 72-hour-long ‘Operation Prahaar’, launched under the ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ campaign, 3,256 associates and abettors linked to gangsters were arrested, as police rounded up a total of 4,871 persons across the state and seized 69 weapons.

The operation, aimed at dismantling the support structures of gangsters based abroad, was conducted across Punjab over three days.

Sharing the cumulative outcomes of the operation, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said that of the 4,871 individuals rounded up across the state, 3,256 were formally arrested.

Police teams also recovered 69 weapons, 6.5 kg of heroin, 10.5 kg of opium, 5,092 intoxicant pills, 72 kg of poppy husk and Rs 2.69 lakh in alleged drug money from their possession.

He added that police teams also arrested 80 proclaimed offenders and made 25 preventive arrests during the operation.