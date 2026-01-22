Punjab rolls out Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana offering free cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh

CHANDIGARH: With a year left for the Punjab Assembly elections, the state government on Wednesday rolled out the ambitious Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, providing free cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh per family.

The scheme was launched by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the presence of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The universal healthcare scheme will be extended to all 65 lakh families in the state. Any resident of Punjab possessing an Aadhaar card and a voter card will be eligible to avail its benefits.

More than 2,500 medical procedures are covered under the scheme through government hospitals and empanelled private hospitals.

Addressing a gathering after launching the scheme, Kejriwal said, “The work that is going to be done in Punjab today should perhaps have been done back in 1950. Over the past 75 years, many governments came and went, but none of them truly cared for the people. Big promises were made, but the public was neglected. There was a time when Punjab was plagued by severe terrorism, and then came a phase when drugs were rampant.”

Referring to election promises, Kejriwal said that during campaigning he and Mann spoke about “Kejriwal’s Guarantees”, one of which was a health guarantee to provide free and quality healthcare to every citizen of Punjab. “People did not believe it back then,” he said.