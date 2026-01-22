Railways warn of strict action against stone pelting; over 1000 cases registered, over 600 arrested

NEW DELHI: The Railways has warned that strict legal action will be taken against those involved in stone-pelting incidents on trains.

More than 1,000 cases have been registered so far, with over 600 people arrested.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Railways said that Indian Railways has been closely monitoring incidents of stone pelting across various railway zones.

It noted that such unlawful acts not only endanger the safety of passengers and railway staff but also cause significant damage to valuable public property.

According to official data, a total of 1,698 cases of stone pelting were registered across the Indian Railways network between July and December 2025.

During this period, 665 people involved in these incidents were arrested.

Zone-wise data show that Northern Railway reported the highest number of cases at 363, followed by East Central Railway with 219 cases. South Central Railway recorded 140 cases, North Central Railway 126, Western Railway 116 and Southern Railway 108.