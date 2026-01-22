Ranchi Diary | Panic among students as hyena enters school

A sudden atmosphere of panic gripped Patrahatu village at Silli in Ranchi when a hyena entered the premises of Adarsh High School. More than 100 children were present in the school at the time, with classes in progress. The hyena was spotted in the village at 8 am, causing fear among the residents. Shortly afterward, the animal entered a school building. The school administration, however, claimed that the hyena did not enter the classrooms but went into an old room of the school building. Immediately, a team of experts from Birsa Zoological Park, reached there and after a three-hour of effort, the hyena was rescued safely.

State to host first-ever Hill Marathon

In a landmark initiative to promote sports tourism and environmental awareness, Jharkhand is all set to host its first-ever Hill Marathon at Netarhat on January 25, which coincides with National Tourism Day. The event marks a significant step towards positioning the scenic hill station as an emerging destination for adventure and sports-based tourism. The Netarhat Hill Marathon seeks to blend fitness, tourism, and environmental conservation. Besides marathon, a plantation drive will also be organised to spread awareness about forest conservation under the theme “Save Trees, Save Forests.” The initiative is designed to encourage responsible tourism.