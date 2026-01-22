Ten personnel killed as Army vehicle plunges into gorge in J&K's Doda
SRINAGAR: Ten Army personnel were killed and 11 others were injured after their armoured vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 200 ft gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Thursday.
According to the Army’s Jammu-based White Knight Corps, an Army vehicle carrying troops for an operation slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather in the general area of Doda.
Officials said the armoured vehicle, carrying 21 personnel, met with the accident at the 9000-feet-high Khanni Top along the Bhaderwah–Chamba road.
Immediately after the accident, a rescue operation was launched by the Army, police and local residents to evacuate the injured soldiers.
Official sources said 10 soldiers were killed, while 11 others were rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital.
They added that some of the critically injured soldiers were airlifted to the Udhampur military hospital for specialised treatment.
The Army vehicle was badly mangled after plunging down.
Senior civil and military officials rushed to the accident site to take stock of the situation.
The accident occurred amid heightened security measures by security agencies and the administration to ensure the peaceful and smooth conduct of Republic Day functions across the Union Territory.
J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, in a post on X, expressed condolences on the loss of lives.
“Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of 10 of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate road accident in Doda. We will always remember the outstanding service and supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers. My deepest condolences to the grieving families,” Sinha said.
“In this moment of profound sorrow, the entire nation stands united with the bereaved families in solidarity and support. 10 Injured soldiers have been airlifted to the hospital. Directed the senior officials to ensure best possible treatment. Praying for their speedy recovery,” he added.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep grief over the tragic accident.
He conveyed condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, while praising the swift rescue and evacuation efforts.