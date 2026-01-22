Ten personnel killed as Army vehicle plunges into gorge in J&K's Doda

SRINAGAR: Ten Army personnel were killed and 11 others were injured after their armoured vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 200 ft gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Thursday.

According to the Army’s Jammu-based White Knight Corps, an Army vehicle carrying troops for an operation slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather in the general area of Doda.

Officials said the armoured vehicle, carrying 21 personnel, met with the accident at the 9000-feet-high Khanni Top along the Bhaderwah–Chamba road.

Immediately after the accident, a rescue operation was launched by the Army, police and local residents to evacuate the injured soldiers.

Official sources said 10 soldiers were killed, while 11 others were rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital.

They added that some of the critically injured soldiers were airlifted to the Udhampur military hospital for specialised treatment.

The Army vehicle was badly mangled after plunging down.

Senior civil and military officials rushed to the accident site to take stock of the situation.