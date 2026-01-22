Uttarakhand sees unprecedented winter dry spell, scientists warn of deepening climate crisis

DEHRADUN: The traditional blanket of white that defines winter in the high-altitude shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, and popular spots like Nainital and Almora has failed to materialise.

Residents and tourists alike are left confused by the near-total absence of snowfall and crucial winter rains, a phenomenon that has deeply alarmed meteorologists and geological scientists.

The year 2025 concluded with November and December passing without significant precipitation.

As January 2026 draws to a close, the hope for the season's first substantial snow is fading fast, signalling a dramatic disruption to the region's established climatic rhythms.

This unprecedented "snow drought" across the Hindu Kush-Himalayan (HKH) region is being directly attributed to accelerating climate change. Research from Dehradun’s Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG) paints a worrying picture of glacial health, with alarming melt rates observed in critical Uttarakhand glaciers.

Dr Manish Mehta, Senior Scientist at WIHG, emphasised the significant, decades-long shift in precipitation timing.

"In the last 15 to 20 years, there has been a major change in snowfall patterns," Dr Mehta told TNIE.

"Previously, most snow fell in December-January, and it was denser, drier snow. Now, precipitation is occurring later, between February and April, and this snow has a higher water content, causing it to melt rapidly."