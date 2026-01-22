Uttarakhand sees unprecedented winter dry spell, scientists warn of deepening climate crisis
DEHRADUN: The traditional blanket of white that defines winter in the high-altitude shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, Yamunotri, and popular spots like Nainital and Almora has failed to materialise.
Residents and tourists alike are left confused by the near-total absence of snowfall and crucial winter rains, a phenomenon that has deeply alarmed meteorologists and geological scientists.
The year 2025 concluded with November and December passing without significant precipitation.
As January 2026 draws to a close, the hope for the season's first substantial snow is fading fast, signalling a dramatic disruption to the region's established climatic rhythms.
This unprecedented "snow drought" across the Hindu Kush-Himalayan (HKH) region is being directly attributed to accelerating climate change. Research from Dehradun’s Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG) paints a worrying picture of glacial health, with alarming melt rates observed in critical Uttarakhand glaciers.
Dr Manish Mehta, Senior Scientist at WIHG, emphasised the significant, decades-long shift in precipitation timing.
"In the last 15 to 20 years, there has been a major change in snowfall patterns," Dr Mehta told TNIE.
"Previously, most snow fell in December-January, and it was denser, drier snow. Now, precipitation is occurring later, between February and April, and this snow has a higher water content, causing it to melt rapidly."
This timing discrepancy is critical. Snowfall occurring later in the season, when ambient temperatures are already creeping up, results in less effective snowpack accumulation.
The rapid melt means glaciers are failing to receive adequate recharge, leading to substantial mass loss. This revelation compounds existing concerns over the Gangotri Glacier, which is already known to be retreating at an alarming rate of approximately 19 meters per year.
Dr Mehta further underscored the severity by noting historical data: "We used to record 4 to 5 feet of snowfall in areas like Joshimath, but now even one foot is rare."
The HKH study corroborates these localised observations, revealing that the duration of snow cover across the region is shrinking by an average of 0.6 to 1.5 days annually over the 17 years analysed.
This trend indicates that winters are not only becoming warmer but are measurably shorter and less impactful.
The most rapid melting is currently being observed at altitudes between 3,000 and 6,000 meters.
Dr D.P. Dobhal, a former scientist and glaciologist at the WIHG, who has extensively researched Himalayan glaciers in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, linked the crisis to rapid climatic instability.
"The Himalayas are often called the 'Third Pole' because they hold the largest reserve of ice outside the Arctic and Antarctic," Dr Dobhal explained.
"Across the entire Himalayan expanse, including Nepal, there are over 16,000 glaciers, and their health is entirely dependent on consistent snowfall."
Dr Dobhal noted that the decline in snow cover started noticeably about 10 to 15 years ago, leading to a measurable reduction in the snow-covered area.
The current scenario presents more than just a tourist disappointment; it poses a significant threat to water security and mountain stability.
"Smaller glaciers are melting rapidly," Dr Dobhal warned.
"As the temperature rises, cracks are forming in the remaining glacial ice. This instability has now increased the threat of avalanches."