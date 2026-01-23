42-year-old’s organs save seven lives in AIIMS Rishikesh’s second cadaveric donation

DEHRADUN: Doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh on Friday successfully retrieved organs from a 42-year-old man declared brain-dead, enabling life-saving transplants for five patients and restoring vision to two others, marking only the second cadaveric organ donation facilitated by the institute.
Raghuvir, a mason from Bihar, had sustained severe injuries in an accident a few days earlier and was admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh in critical condition. Despite intensive medical intervention, his condition deteriorated and he slipped into a non-reversible coma.
“Despite all our efforts, when he did not regain consciousness, a committee of specialist physicians, after extensive testing, declared him brain-dead yesterday,” said Professor Rajneesh Arora, Head of the Department of Neurosurgery.
Following the declaration, the hospital administration, under the supervision of Executive Director Professor Meenu Singh, approached Raghuvir’s family regarding organ donation.
Rishikesh Mayor Shambhu Paswan also played a role in counselling the family during the decision-making process.
“Raghuvir may have left this world, but through his donated organs, the lives of seven others will be restored,” said Dr Bharat Bhushan Bhardwaj, officiating Chief Medical Superintendent. “This decision by a young man declared brain-dead has resulted in gifting new life to many.”
Hospital sources said Raghuvir’s heart was transplanted into a patient at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) in Delhi. His liver, pancreas and one kidney were sent to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) in Chandigarh, while the second kidney was transplanted at AIIMS Delhi. His corneas were preserved at the AIIMS eye bank and are scheduled for transplantation, which will restore vision to two recipients.
To ensure timely transport of the organs, green corridors were established with the assistance of police across nine districts in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.
The corridors facilitated swift movement from AIIMS Rishikesh to Jolly Grant Airport and onward to hospitals in Delhi and Chandigarh. After the procedure, Raghuvir’s body was handed over to his family for last rites.
The operation involved a multidisciplinary team of specialists, including Dr Sanjay Agarwal, Dr Rohit Gupta and Dr Ankur Mittal, and was coordinated by transplant coordinator Deshraj Solanki and DNS Jinu Jacob.
“This is the second case of cadaveric organ donation at AIIMS Rishikesh. Raghuvir is gone, but he has gifted life to many. He is immortal in his passing. Organ donation is the greatest donation,” said Dr Shriloy Mohanty, Public Relations Officer of AIIMS Rishikesh.