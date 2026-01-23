42-year-old’s organs save seven lives in AIIMS Rishikesh’s second cadaveric donation

DEHRADUN: Doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh on Friday successfully retrieved organs from a 42-year-old man declared brain-dead, enabling life-saving transplants for five patients and restoring vision to two others, marking only the second cadaveric organ donation facilitated by the institute.

Raghuvir, a mason from Bihar, had sustained severe injuries in an accident a few days earlier and was admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh in critical condition. Despite intensive medical intervention, his condition deteriorated and he slipped into a non-reversible coma.

“Despite all our efforts, when he did not regain consciousness, a committee of specialist physicians, after extensive testing, declared him brain-dead yesterday,” said Professor Rajneesh Arora, Head of the Department of Neurosurgery.

Following the declaration, the hospital administration, under the supervision of Executive Director Professor Meenu Singh, approached Raghuvir’s family regarding organ donation.

Rishikesh Mayor Shambhu Paswan also played a role in counselling the family during the decision-making process.