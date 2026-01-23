Basant Panchami puja begins at Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex under tight security

Members of the Bhoj Utsav Samiti, a local organisation, began the puja by installing an image of Goddess Saraswati, also known as Maa Vagdevi, amidst chanting of Vedic mantras, and the 'Akhand Puja' (a continuous sequence of prayers from sunrise to sunset) was initiated by offering oblations in the 'havan kund'.

Security personnel have covered every corner of the disputed complex.

The Hindu community's prayers are proceeding smoothly amid tight security arrangements, District Magistrate Priyank Mishra told PTI.

"We have made arrangements to ensure that prayers of both the Hindu and Muslim sides can be conducted without any interruption," he said.

While Mishra did not disclose the number of people who will be gathering for namaz at noon, he said that they have been given alternative places to pray.

Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi said that the entire city has been mapped and sensitive areas have been identified.

He said that the disputed complex has been divided into six sectors, while the city has been divided into seven zones, and every street is being monitored.

Drones and CCTV cameras are also being used to scan the area, he added.

Awasthi said that social media is also being monitored to prevent the spread of any inflammatory messages.