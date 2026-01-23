Bihar will join league of developed states by 2030, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar; opposition questions claim

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday asserted that the state would be elevated into the league of developed states by 2030, triggering sharp reactions from opposition parties.

Addressing a public meeting during his ongoing “Samriddhi Yatra” in Muzaffarpur, Nitish said his government would fulfil all its development promises by 2030. The state government’s “Saat Nischaya-3” programme has fixed the target of making Bihar a developed state by 2030, he asserted.

During the yatra, Nitish reiterated that providing jobs and employment to as many young people as possible in Bihar was the government’s priority.

To achieve this, he said industries would be established in all districts of the state and youth would be skilled so that they could easily find employment.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 853 crore in Muzaffarpur district.

These included 89 new schemes valued at Rs 194 crore, the inauguration of 47 completed projects worth Rs 212 crore, and the launch of work on 36 projects amounting to Rs 447 crore.