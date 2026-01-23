BJP's 'Dappa engine' government will not run in TN: CM M K Stalin responds to PM Modi

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday mocked the BJP's "double engine" government model as "Dappa engine" and asserted it would not be formed in Tamil Nadu.
Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks at the political rally of NDA ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Stalin said Tamil Nadu had achieved historical development despite the restrictions imposed by the Centre.
"The 'Double Engine' that the Prime Minister speaks of as "Dappa Engine" won't run in Tamil Nadu!," Stalin said in a post on X.
"Honourable Prime Minister Sir…Despite all the barriers imposed by the Union BJP government, Tamil Nadu has achieved the kind of development that history speaks of by shattering them," he said.
While launching the poll campaign for the NDA ahead of the Assembly election, the Prime Minister said, "we have to free TN from the clutches of the DMK" and batted for a "double engine" government in the state that walks "shoulder to shoulder" with the Centre for Tamil Nadu's growth and progress.
Urging the PM to ponder about the development in states where the double engine model had not entered, Stalin said, "Think about it a little… Compared to the "Double Engine" states you mention—Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and West Bengal, the states where your "Dappa Engine" hasn't entered, are the ones soaring high in development."
Even if the Prime Minister hid the "betrayals" committed by the BJP against Tamils and Tamil Nadu, the people of the state will never forget them.
"Tamil Nadu will not bow to Delhi's arrogance," Stalin said in the post.