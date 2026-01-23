BJP's 'Dappa engine' government will not run in TN: CM M K Stalin responds to PM Modi

While launching the poll campaign for the NDA ahead of the Assembly election, the Prime Minister said, "we have to free TN from the clutches of the DMK" and batted for a "double engine" government in the state that walks "shoulder to shoulder" with the Centre for Tamil Nadu's growth and progress.

Urging the PM to ponder about the development in states where the double engine model had not entered, Stalin said, "Think about it a little… Compared to the "Double Engine" states you mention—Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and West Bengal, the states where your "Dappa Engine" hasn't entered, are the ones soaring high in development."

Even if the Prime Minister hid the "betrayals" committed by the BJP against Tamils and Tamil Nadu, the people of the state will never forget them.

"Tamil Nadu will not bow to Delhi's arrogance," Stalin said in the post.