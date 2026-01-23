Centre to set up 100 ‘Vande Mataram Karaoke’ booths nationwide to mark 150th anniversary

NEW DELHI: To mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram and encourage public participation in a national commemorative initiative, the Centre has proposed setting up 100 “Vande Mataram Karaoke” booths across the country, allowing citizens to record and upload their renditions of the national song on a dedicated campaign portal.

The Ministry of Culture has been tasked with establishing the booths, which will be equipped with professional sound recording systems and karaoke support to enable high quality recordings of the song written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.

The number of booths allotted to each state and Union Territory has been determined based on population ratios. Uttar Pradesh will have the highest number with 17 booths, followed by Bihar and Maharashtra with nine booths each.

In September, the Union Cabinet approved year long, country wide commemoration celebrations for the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram to foster an impactful movement connecting citizens, particularly youth and students, with the song’s original revolutionary spirit.

Following this, the ministry launched a dedicated campaign, “Karaoke with Vande Mataram”, encouraging people to record themselves singing the poem and upload their versions on the portal https://vandemataram150.in.