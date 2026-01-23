Cold wave likely in northwest India after heavy snowfall, IMD warns of sharp temperature drop

NEW DELHI: After moderate rainfall and heavy snowfall triggered by a fresh western disturbance, northwest India is set to experience a cold day phenomenon, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a sharp drop in temperatures across the region.
The IMD has predicted a fall of 3–5 degree Celsius in minimum temperatures over the plains of northwest India, including Delhi, as well as parts of central and western India over the next two days.
In the past 24 hours, heavy snowfall has been reported in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, while moderate to widespread rainfall occurred across northwest India.
Reports from Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh said people were wading through waist-deep snow, a sight that has been rare in recent years. A good spell of snowfall is essential for stone fruits, as it acts as nutrition.
This winter, however, has largely remained dry due to the absence of frequent western disturbances. The last significant snowfall in the region was recorded in the first week of October 2022, after which conditions remained predominantly dry.
Thunderstorms accompanied by squally winds with speeds of 60–90 kmph were reported at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, while winds of 30–60 kmph affected Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttarakhand on Thursday night and Friday morning. These weather conditions led to a rise in temperatures of up to 4 degree Celsius in several areas.
Following the rainfall and snowfall, the IMD has forecast a drop in minimum temperatures by 3–5 degree Celsius over the plains of northwest India, including Delhi, beginning January 24. Dense to very dense fog is also likely during morning and night hours in pockets of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh over the next two days.
Cold wave conditions are expected to prevail in isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh and parts of Punjab and Haryana.
Another strong western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India between January 26 and 28, which may result in heavy rainfall and snowfall over the western Himalayan region.
In its agrometeorological advisories, the IMD has asked farmers in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to make arrangements to drain excess water from fields of wheat, mustard, chickpeas, peas and various vegetables. Farmers have also been advised to gently shake trees to remove accumulated snow from branches.
The weather agency has further cautioned fisherfolk against venturing into parts of the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea until January 28.