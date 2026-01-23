Cold wave likely in northwest India after heavy snowfall, IMD warns of sharp temperature drop

NEW DELHI: After moderate rainfall and heavy snowfall triggered by a fresh western disturbance, northwest India is set to experience a cold day phenomenon, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a sharp drop in temperatures across the region.

The IMD has predicted a fall of 3–5 degree Celsius in minimum temperatures over the plains of northwest India, including Delhi, as well as parts of central and western India over the next two days.

In the past 24 hours, heavy snowfall has been reported in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, while moderate to widespread rainfall occurred across northwest India.

Reports from Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh said people were wading through waist-deep snow, a sight that has been rare in recent years. A good spell of snowfall is essential for stone fruits, as it acts as nutrition.

This winter, however, has largely remained dry due to the absence of frequent western disturbances. The last significant snowfall in the region was recorded in the first week of October 2022, after which conditions remained predominantly dry.