Desperate to get into MBBS through NEET, UP youth amputates limb in bid to obtain disability certificate

LUCKNOW: In a shocking case from Jaunpur district in eastern Uttar Pradesh, a 24-year-old youth allegedly amputated part of his left foot in a bid to secure disability certification and subsequent concessions for admission under the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and realise his dream of pursuing an MBBS degree.

As per local police sources, Suraj Bhaskar, a resident of Khalipur under the Line Bazar police station area, had completed his Diploma in Pharmacy (D. Pharma) course and was preparing for NEET.

The incident occurred on January 18 and was reported on Friday after police launched a probe into a case of alleged assault on Suraj which he had got registered by furnishing false information.

The truth was revealed after cops noticed inconsistencies in Suraj’s version of events during the investigation.

An FIR was initially registered against unknown persons on charges of attempted murder after Suraj claimed he had been attacked and left disabled. According to Circle Officer (City) Goldie Gupta, police received information on January 18 that Suraj had been assaulted. Suraj claimed that when he regained consciousness the following morning, his left foot had been amputated, with only the heel remaining. Gupta said that acting on Suraj’s statement and written complaint given by him, the police registered an FIR against two unknown persons and launched an investigation into the alleged assault.

“The victim repeatedly changed his statement and tried to mislead police,” Gupta said, adding that this behaviour deepened suspicion in the investigating team.

Subsequently, the cops examined the case more closely obtaining Suraj’s call detail records which revealed that he was in a relationship with a woman whom he intended to marry. The police then questioned the woman as part of the probe. According to Gupta, questioning of the girlfriend and further investigation revealed that Suraj was desperate to secure admission to an MBBS course in 2026 at any cost. The cops found that he had gone to BHU (Banaras Hindu University) in October to obtain disability-related documents, but the attempt failed.