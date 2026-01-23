Disgruntled Jharkhand Congress MLAs seek ministerial reshuffle in meeting with Kharge

RANCHI: Amid an internal rift within the Jharkhand Congress unit, five disgruntled party MLAs met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday and demanded a review of the ministerial berths allotted to the party.

The MLAs placed their grievances before the party chief, alleging that the Congress ministers in the state were not performing as expected.

According to the MLAs, the four ministers from the Congress quota have failed to deliver, leading to dissatisfaction among both party legislators and the public.

Coming out openly against the state leadership, the MLAs said, “All the four ministers from the Congress quota have failed to perform as people are not happy with them and hence other MLAs in the party should be given a chance.”

The MLAs, Rajesh Kachhap, Bhushan Bara, Naman Vixal Kongari, Sonaram Sinku and Suresh Baitha, first met state Congress in charge K Raju at Indira Bhavan.

They later held discussions with the party’s national general secretary and in charge of organisational affairs, KC Venugopal, on Thursday, before meeting Kharge on Friday.

After the meeting with Kharge, Congress legislative party deputy leader and MLA Rajesh Kachhap said the ministers must remember that they were no different from other legislators.

“The ministers must understand that they are just MLAs like us and not someone special,” he said.