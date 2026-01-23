First R-Day parade since Operation Sindoor to see S-400, tableau on destroyed Muridke terror camp

NEW DELHI: In the first Republic Day parade since Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army is all set to showcase its ongoing transformation and operational readiness, debuting newly inducted units and modern battlefield capabilities. These include rifle-mounted robotic mules, a mobile drone refurbishment lorry, combat-ready 61st Cavalry and mounted special forces, to name a few. The Department of Military Affairs will also present a tri-service tableau featuring the S-400 air defence system and visually depicting India’s precision strikes during hostilities with Pakistan in May last year.

As earlier reported by TNIE, the new parade format introduced this year will see key assets, many of them indigenous, roll down the ceremonial boulevard in a “phased battle array formation”, accompanied by troops in full combat gear. For the first time, the Army’s mechanised and marching elements will move in a sequence that mirrors an actual battlefield deployment, beginning with reconnaissance, followed by logistics, combat units and supporting personnel.

The 61st Cavalry, which usually leads the procession in a ceremonial capacity, will make an appearance in full combat gear this year. Speaking to TNIE, Capt Ahaan Kumar, who is set to lead the contingent, said it will demonstrate the unit’s surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. "Our contingent is structured to reflect an actual battle scenario, particularly intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) functions that are critical to contemporary warfare."

In another first, Para (Special Forces) will be showcased in operational formations, including Rugged Terrain Transport Systems (RTTS) equipped with Trinetra drones, All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) armed with Nagastra and Johnette loitering munitions and Light Specialist Vehicles fitted with ATGMs (anti-tank guided missiles).

The sight of rifle-mounted robotic mules on Kartavya Path will mark another first. Explaining their operational role, Lt Col Manoj Panwar said the Army initially inducted these mules to initially overcome logistical challenges in terrain where conventional vehicles cannot operate.

“Robotic mules were first brought in to support logistics in difficult terrain,” Lt Col Panwar said. “After proving their effectiveness, the Army has now operationally validated a weaponised version, which can be deployed in both conventional and counter-insurgency operations, reducing risk to soldiers in high-threat or low-intelligence environments.”