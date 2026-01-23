First snowfall of the season blankets Himachal; rains intensify cold wave in Punjab and Haryana

CHANDIGARH: The three-month-long dry spell in Himachal Pradesh finally ended on Tuesday as widespread snowfall was recorded across the state, marking the first major snow event of the season. Simultaneously, rain in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh led to a sharp drop in temperatures, intensifying cold wave conditions across the region.
Residents of Shimla, Kinnaur, Manali, Narkanda, Khadapathar, Kufri, Sarahan, Chopal, Taklech and Rampur woke up to fresh snowfall, which continued through the morning. Until now, snowfall had largely been confined to the higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti and parts of Chamba. The fresh snow has brought much-needed relief to farmers and apple growers who had been under severe stress due to prolonged dry conditions, and is also expected to boost the tourism industry.
While the snowfall delighted tourists, it disrupted normal life in several upper reaches. Roads were closed at Deha and Chopal due to heavy snow accumulation, while the Dhalli–Kufri road turned slippery, causing traffic congestion. Power supply was disrupted at several locations, although water supply remained unaffected.
A spokesperson for the district administration said traffic towards higher reaches was affected as roads became slippery. “The Chopal–Deha main road has been blocked following snowfall in the region. Commuters have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel until weather conditions improve. Motorists have been specifically cautioned against driving on the Chopal–Deha road due to safety concerns,” the spokesperson said.
The administration has issued an alert, advising residents and tourists to exercise caution, follow weather advisories and stay updated on road and power conditions, as the situation continues to be closely monitored.
Road connectivity in the upper reaches of Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti was also disrupted due to heavy snowfall. Traffic movement was affected on several key routes, including the Manali–Leh highway, the Darcha–Shinkula road and the stretch between Tandi and Kadu Nala.
Light snowfall was reported from Dagshai and Chail, while lower regions received rain. Minimum temperatures in Dharamsala, Naddi, Dharamkot, Bhagsunag and McLeodganj dropped to near-freezing levels.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), orange and yellow alerts have been issued for January 22 and 23. An orange alert has been sounded for Kullu, Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti, warning of heavy snowfall, rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds at isolated locations. A yellow alert has been issued for Shimla, Kangra, Mandi, Solan, Sirmour, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kinnaur and Una, where heavy rain, hailstorms, cold-day conditions and thunderstorms are expected in parts. Precipitation is likely to continue through the day.
Temperatures in Manali are expected to drop further, with minimum temperatures likely to fall to –1°C on January 25 and 26. Cold wave conditions were reported from Manali, Hamirpur, Una, Kangra and Bilaspur, while Tabo village in Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest temperature in the state at –8.7°C.
Meanwhile, Chandigarh and adjoining areas, along with Punjab and Haryana, received rainfall since morning, leading to a further dip in temperatures. However, potato and tomato farmers expressed concern as strong winds accompanied the rain, raising fears of possible crop damage.