First snowfall of the season blankets Himachal; rains intensify cold wave in Punjab and Haryana

CHANDIGARH: The three-month-long dry spell in Himachal Pradesh finally ended on Tuesday as widespread snowfall was recorded across the state, marking the first major snow event of the season. Simultaneously, rain in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh led to a sharp drop in temperatures, intensifying cold wave conditions across the region.

Residents of Shimla, Kinnaur, Manali, Narkanda, Khadapathar, Kufri, Sarahan, Chopal, Taklech and Rampur woke up to fresh snowfall, which continued through the morning. Until now, snowfall had largely been confined to the higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti and parts of Chamba. The fresh snow has brought much-needed relief to farmers and apple growers who had been under severe stress due to prolonged dry conditions, and is also expected to boost the tourism industry.

While the snowfall delighted tourists, it disrupted normal life in several upper reaches. Roads were closed at Deha and Chopal due to heavy snow accumulation, while the Dhalli–Kufri road turned slippery, causing traffic congestion. Power supply was disrupted at several locations, although water supply remained unaffected.