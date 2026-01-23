India records highest single-day air traffic in 2025 with over 5.38 lakh passengers

NEW DELHi: India achieved its highest single-day air traffic on November 23, 2025, when 5,38,249 passengers took to the skies, said the Civil Aviation Ministry. A total of 3,356 planes flew across the country on the day.

In a clear sign of India’s booming domestic aviation, the 5-lakh daily patronage has been breached multiple times in the last three years. The overall flights that took off represent 88.66% of the approved scheduled flights, said a release from the Ministry which detailed the achievements of the civil aviation sector in 2025.

“The passenger count has been increasing continuously after the UDAN – `Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik’ Scheme, which was launched by PM Narendra Modi on October 21, 2016,” it said.

New airports and terminal facilities were inaugurated at Navi Mumbai, Patna, Datia and Satna (in Madhya Pradesh), Amravati, Tuticorin, Purnea (Bihar) and Guwahati, boosting the aviation infrastructure in the country.

“They are significantly enhancing regional connectivity and accelerating economic growth across Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu,” the Ministry said.

The newly completed Integrated New Terminal Building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati is India’s first nature-themed airport terminal. “The airport’s design draws inspiration from Assam’s biodiversity and cultural heritage under the theme `Bamboo Orchids’,” it said.