Jaundice outbreak reported in Indore’s Mhow cantonment town, several people hospitalised

BHOPAL: Barely weeks after a diarrhoea outbreak linked to contaminated water claimed over 20 lives in Bhagirathpura, a jaundice outbreak has now been reported from several localities of Mhow cantonment town in the same Indore district.

More than two dozen residents of Mhow, most of them children, are reportedly suffering from jaundice, suspected to have been caused by contaminated drinking water. Of them, around nine to ten children have been admitted to hospitals, including the Red Cross Society Hospital and the Madhya Bharat Hospital.

Cases have been reported from multiple localities between Chander Marg and Moti Mahal. The Moti Mahal area appears to be the worst affected, with residents complaining of muddy and foul-smelling water supply. Locals said the contaminated water has led to a surge in illness, particularly among school-going children.

While authorities maintain that no more than nine people, mostly children, are currently admitted to hospitals, residents claim the actual number of cases could be higher, as several children are being treated at private healthcare facilities.

Amid reports of a jaundice outbreak in Mhow cantonment town, Indore Collector Ashish Singh Verma on Thursday said several children have been hospitalised and a detailed health survey will begin from Friday to contain the situation.

Speaking to reporters, the collector said, “Children have been admitted at hospitals following jaundice complaints, today six children have been hospitalized. From Friday, a comprehensive survey will be conducted in multiple localities of Mhow town to screen families for cases of jaundice and other similar health issues. The survey will result in tracking of patients who are reporting loose motions and vomiting, if need arises, they will be hospitalized, while others will be given health kits,” Verma said.

He added that teams from the district administration and the Mhow Cantonment Board would inspect water pipelines and collect samples for testing. “Our own teams as well as teams of the Mhow Cantonment Board will survey the pipelines and collect water samples for testing. The survey will help in detecting possible leakages in the water pipeline and its prompt correction,” Verma added.

Former MP minister and local BJP MLA Usha Thakur also visited the affected localities and blamed the water supply layout for the problem. “The main problem of these localities is that the drinking water connections run through the drains, making it vulnerable to mixing with drain water and possible contamination of drinking water. I’ve talked to the Mhow Cantonment Board chief executive officer (CEO), who has promised to address the root cause of the problem. Till then we’re advising families to treat drinking water in buckets with Fitkiri (Alum) before consuming it."