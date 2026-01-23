Lt Col Seeta Shelke, who led Wayanad flood rescues, gets Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2026

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday announced the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2026, conferring the award on the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) in the institutional category and Lieutenant Colonel Seeta Ashok Shelke of the Indian Army in the individual category for their outstanding contributions to disaster management.

Lt Col Shelke was honoured for leading large scale Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in Kerala’s Wayanad district during the 2024 floods and landslides.

She coordinated closely with civil authorities and local leaders to ensure rapid evacuation, effective relief distribution and the restoration of essential services.

She directed multiple high risk rescue missions under adverse weather conditions, saving hundreds of civilians. Lt Col Shelke also supervised the swift construction of a 190 foot Bailey Bridge at Chooralmala, restoring vital connectivity to remote villages.