Lt Col Seeta Shelke, who led Wayanad flood rescues, gets Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2026

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday announced the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2026, conferring the award on the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) in the institutional category and Lieutenant Colonel Seeta Ashok Shelke of the Indian Army in the individual category for their outstanding contributions to disaster management.
Lt Col Shelke was honoured for leading large scale Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in Kerala’s Wayanad district during the 2024 floods and landslides.
She coordinated closely with civil authorities and local leaders to ensure rapid evacuation, effective relief distribution and the restoration of essential services.
She directed multiple high risk rescue missions under adverse weather conditions, saving hundreds of civilians. Lt Col Shelke also supervised the swift construction of a 190 foot Bailey Bridge at Chooralmala, restoring vital connectivity to remote villages.
Innovative engineering solutions were implemented, including the use of a Komatsu PC210 excavator as a counterweight and the construction of an improvised footbridge within four hours during the night.
By mobilising 150 tonnes of equipment, she led operations that benefited thousands through timely relief and recovery efforts. She has also trained over 2,300 personnel in disaster response and humanitarian operations, bringing disaster risk reduction into action through her engineering service.
The SSDMA, established in 2005, was awarded for significantly strengthening disaster preparedness and response in Sikkim by deploying 1,185 trained Aapda Mitras as disaster management officials across three tiers, Disaster Management Assistants at the village level, Disaster Management Supervisors at block headquarters and Disaster Management Coordinators at district headquarters.
This initiative has enabled participatory planning, capacity building measures and the formation of panchayat level committees, enhancing resilience to disasters and climate related risks across all six districts of the state.
During critical events such as the 2016 Mantam landslide and the 2023 Teesta floods, SSDMA’s real time coordination and trained first responders facilitated the rescue of 2,563 people, significantly reducing loss of life and damage.
Instituted by the Central government, the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar is an annual award recognising exemplary and selfless service by individuals and institutions in the field of disaster management. The awards are announced every year on January 23, marking the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.