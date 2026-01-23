Magh Mela row exposes divergent stands of UP CM Yogi, Deputy CM Maurya over seer’s protest

LUCKNOW: Amid the ongoing controversy involving Jyotirpeeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand and the Magh Mela administration, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya have taken contrasting positions, issuing differing statements on the protest.

While Chief Minister Yogi, on Thursday, implicitly criticised the protest, describing it as a conspiracy to weaken Sanatan Dharma by elements masquerading as religious leaders, Deputy Chief Minister Maurya adopted a conciliatory approach.

He said he bowed before the seer, requesting him to end the protest, close the chapter of controversy and take a holy dip at the Sangam.

Conveying a message of restraint and respect, Maurya clarified, in response to questions over the alleged insult to the Shankaracharya, that disrespect to any revered saint, acharya or Shankaracharya was unacceptable.

He said that if any instance of disrespect or insult were to come to light, an inquiry would be conducted and action taken against those found guilty.

Maurya said the priority at present was to bring the controversy to an end. He said: “I pray at the feet of Shankaracharya requesting him to end whatever protest is ongoing after taking a dip in the Sangam.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that for a yogi, saint and sanyasi, nothing was more important than religion and the nation.

He said a sanyasi had no personal property, adding that his wealth was his religion and the nation was his pride.

The Chief Minister had also said that elements who allegedly conspired to weaken Sanatan Dharma under its guise posed a threat to society. “It is necessary to be vigilant against such people,” he said.

Meanwhile, continuing his protest for the sixth day on Friday, the seer fell ill with a high fever, following which he went inside his vanity van at around 10 am. However, after 2 pm, he came out and sat on his chariot, resuming his dharna.