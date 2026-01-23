Militant killed in precise strike by troops in J&K’s Kathua

SRINAGAR: A militant has been killed in the precise strike of security forces in Parhetar area of the border district of Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, the army said.

Army’s Rising Star Corps in a post on X, said, “Acting on specific intelligence inputs, Joint Operation was launched by Army and Police on 23 January in the general area Parhetar, Kathua”.

Army said the area was cordoned off and contact was established with the militants hiding in the area.

“In a precise strike by the joint forces, 1 foreign terrorist has been eliminated,” the army said.

It said the search operation by a joint contingent of the army and police is going on in the area.

Sources said additional troops have been rushed to the area to tighten the siege and prevent militants from escaping from the area.

Earlier, on January 7 and 13, brief gunfights had taken place between militants and security forces at two places in Kathua during the search operation.

Meanwhile, despite inclement weather, troops were conducting a massive search operation in Chatroo forest area in J&K’s mountainous Kishtwar district, where three Jaish-e-Mohammad militants are trapped after security forces launched an anti-militancy operation on Monday.