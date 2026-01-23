NIA to probe killing of Meitei man in Manipur, Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia announced

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government has handed over the case related to the killing of 31-year-old Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In a statement, Manipur’s Lok Bhavan said Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and informed the bereaved family that the case was being handed over to the NIA for a thorough and impartial probe.

Earlier, a Joint Action Committee, formed in connection with the killing, had demanded an NIA probe.

The statement added that intensive combing operations have been underway since Wednesday night, with state and Central forces coordinating efforts to apprehend those responsible.

Meanwhile, the state government announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

Rishikanta, a Meitei man, was abducted and shot dead by suspected militants, who later let off his Kuki wife. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening in the Kuki-majority Churachandpur district.

He had been working in Nepal and returned to Manipur last December to celebrate Christmas at his wife’s home.