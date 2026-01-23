Noida drowning case: Two more plot shareholders arrested in Greater Noida

LUCKNOW: The police on Thursday have arrested two more shareholders of the water-filled plot in Greater Noida, where techie Yuvraj Mehta died by drowning on January 16. They have been identified as Ravi Bansal, a resident of Manglam Residency Apartment in Sector 21-D of Faridabad, and Sachin Karanwal of Shalimar Garden in Ghaziabad.

Sources say the Noida Police has formed four teams to advance investigation in the case. Bansal and Karanwal are directors of a private limited firm Lotus Greens and hold shares in the plot where Mehta died, said additional police commissioner Rajeev Narayan. He added that more arrests would be made soon.

Moreover, the Noida Police has sealed the corporate office of main accused Abhay Kumar, owner of MZ Wiztown, and co-accused Nirmal Singh, which is situated in Noida’s Sector 126. The police also seized documents related to the firm. Kumar was arrested on Tuesday is in judicial custody now.

The police also filed another first information report in the case on Thursday under the Environment (Protection) Act, the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, and many Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including Section 290 (negligent conduct concerning buildings or structures), against the five plot shareholders. On Monday, police had filed a case of culpable homicide, causing death by negligence, and an act endangering life against MZ Wiztown and Lotus Greens.