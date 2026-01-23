NTF to look into SOPs for mental health aid

NEW DELHI: The SC-appointed National Task Force on student mental health and suicide prevention in Higher Educational Institutions will analyse nationwide survey data running into millions to draft a Standard Operating Procedure for mental health services across the country.

The task force, constituted in March 2025 to address rising student suicides and recommend systemic reforms, has been granted an extension by the apex court till June 30 in its January 15 judgment. A member of the task force, who did not want to be named, said it would also create model SOPs for periodic well-being audits in HEIs and for faculty sensitisation and training.

“In its January 15 judgment, the Supreme Court has tasked the NTF with some additional tasks of creating model SOPs for mental health services, suicide prevention, faculty sensitisation, audits, etc., and the task force will also be working on that,” the member said.

The aim is to create safe, equitable, inclusive, and conducive learning spaces, and to develop a unified national framework for suicide prevention and student welfare. The member said the nationwide online surveys seeking suggestions had closed, and data analysis would now begin. “As you can understand, it’s an extensive data set with millions of responses,” the member added.