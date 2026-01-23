Operation MegaBuru toll rises to 19 as four more Maoists found dead in Saranda forests

RANCHI: The death toll in Jharkhand’s biggest anti Maoist operation, “Operation MegaBuru”, rose to 19 on Friday after security forces recovered four more bodies of alleged Maoists from the Saranda forests in Chaibasa, police sources said.

Fifteen bodies were recovered on Thursday following a fierce gun battle between security forces and Maoists, while the additional four were found during an intensive search operation on Friday.

The encounter began on Thursday and continued into Friday, with intermittent firing reported from the forest area. The entire region has been cordoned off and search operations are still under way.

According to police sources, more bodies are likely to be recovered as the squad led by Patiram Manjhi alias Anal Da is believed to have had around 22 members.