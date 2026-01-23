Rahul ups ante, says poor must unite to bring back MGNREGA

NEW DELHI: Upping the ante on Centre’s new rural job law that replaces UPA-era MGNREGA, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the Modi government’s objectives in repealing MGNREGA are the same as they were in bringing the ‘three black farm laws’, and urged workers to stand united to demand the rollback of VB-G RAM G Act.

Addressing the National MGNREGA Workers’ Convention in the capital, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the concept of MGNREGA was to give rights to the poor.

Asserting that the policies of the BJP are aimed at concentrating the country’s wealth and property in the hands of a chosen few, he said the idea of the BJP is to finish off the Constitution and democracy.

“The MGNREGA movement is a big opportunity for the poor people who believe in the Constitution and the idea of India, that if they stand together, Modi will back off and MGNREGA would be reinstated,” Gandhi said. The event was attended by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal among others.