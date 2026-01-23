Sambhal sees two judges transferred within 48 hours amid lawyers’ protest

Lucknow: Sambhal district witnessed the transfer of two Chief Judicial Magistrates (CJMs) within a span of 48 hours following objections raised by lawyers.

CJM Aditya Singh was transferred to Sambhal from Chandausi on promotion as Civil Judge (Senior Division) during a judicial reshuffle on Wednesday, but was sent back to Chandausi on Friday.

Aditya Singh had replaced Vibhanshu Sudhir in Sambhal. Sudhir was transferred to Sultanpur as Civil Judge (Senior Division).

Notably, Aditya Singh is the same judicial officer who had ordered a court survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in November 2024 during his earlier posting in western Uttar Pradesh.

Vibhanshu Sudhir is also the judicial officer who, on January 9, ordered the registration of an FIR against a dozen police personnel, including then circle officer Anuj Chaudhury and station house officer Anuj Tomar, in connection with the violence that rocked Sambhal on November 24, 2024, leaving five persons dead and scores, including policemen, injured.

Additionally, Naved Akhtar was appointed Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division), Chandausi, from his earlier posting as Civil Judge (Junior Division), Sambhal. Aditya Singh had been promoted just two days earlier.

According to sources, Aditya Singh was shifted again within 48 hours as lawyers were reportedly unhappy with his posting in Sambhal. The Allahabad High Court had carried out a major reshuffle on Tuesday evening, transferring 14 judges.

Sources said lawyers were upset after the transfer of Vibhanshu Sudhir and staged a protest on Wednesday near Chandausi Kotwali against the government.

They raised slogans against the Uttar Pradesh government and the police administration, calling the transfer a “murder of justice”. Lawyers alleged that a “good judge” was being demoted and claimed that the transfer followed his order directing an FIR against police personnel.