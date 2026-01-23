Seven-hour snowfall transforms Mussoorie into a winter wonderland

DEHRADUN: The hill station of Mussoorie witnessed a sustained seven-hour spell of snowfall on Friday, beginning at 7 am, leaving the town blanketed under an average of six centimetres of fresh snow and bringing cheer to residents and tourists after a prolonged dry spell.
Often referred to as the ‘Queen of Hills’, Mussoorie was transformed into a pristine white landscape, with tourists likening the snowfall to “cotton tufts falling from the sky”. The snowfall followed nearly three months of dry conditions, which had caused severe cold and raised concerns over winter crops in the region.
“This snowfall is nothing short of a divine gift,” a local resident said, expressing relief at the sudden change in weather.
The unexpected snowfall triggered an influx of tourists from across the country, many of whom were experiencing snow for the first time.
Kartik Punj, who travelled with his family from Gurugram after hearing the news, said, “We saw the news and immediately decided to drive here. Seeing snow fall for the first time in my life with my whole family is truly special,” as he captured moments in the snow.
Smriti Chawla, visiting from Faridabad with her family, said she planned to extend her trip to Dhanolti, another nearby destination expected to benefit from the fresh snowfall.
Visitors were seen playing in the snow, taking photographs and recording videos as the town wore a festive look.
Anticipating a surge in tourist movement, the local administration stepped up safety measures. Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said additional police personnel had been deployed.
“Special police arrangements have been made on the Mussoorie-Dhanolti route to prevent traffic congestion,” he said.
The hospitality sector has also welcomed the snowfall. Sanjay Agarwal, President of the Mussoorie Hotel Association, said the development would provide a boost to tourism.
“The occupancy had been low for a while, but this fresh snow, coupled with the weekend, guarantees an influx of visitors to Mussoorie and surrounding areas,” he told this newspaper.
The snowfall was not limited to Mussoorie. Tourists in Nainital also thronged popular viewpoints such as Snow View and Himalayan Darshan, while the Mukteshwar region reported fresh snowfall, leading to a further drop in temperatures across Nainital district.
Higher reaches of the state also received significant precipitation. Badrinath Dham in Chamoli district recorded snowfall after a long gap, with surrounding peaks shimmering under a white cover.
Chakrata’s Lokhandi area received its first snowfall of the season, drawing early visitors, while the sudden cold wave intensified winter conditions across the region.
Temperatures dipped sharply following the snowfall. Kedarnath and Yamunotri recorded minus seven degrees Celsius, while Hemkund Sahib plunged to minus nine degrees Celsius.
Munsyari reported the lowest temperature at minus ten degrees Celsius, according to weather bulletins, as the region settled into a deep freeze.