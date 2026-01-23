Seven-hour snowfall transforms Mussoorie into a winter wonderland

DEHRADUN: The hill station of Mussoorie witnessed a sustained seven-hour spell of snowfall on Friday, beginning at 7 am, leaving the town blanketed under an average of six centimetres of fresh snow and bringing cheer to residents and tourists after a prolonged dry spell.

Often referred to as the ‘Queen of Hills’, Mussoorie was transformed into a pristine white landscape, with tourists likening the snowfall to “cotton tufts falling from the sky”. The snowfall followed nearly three months of dry conditions, which had caused severe cold and raised concerns over winter crops in the region.

“This snowfall is nothing short of a divine gift,” a local resident said, expressing relief at the sudden change in weather.

The unexpected snowfall triggered an influx of tourists from across the country, many of whom were experiencing snow for the first time.

Kartik Punj, who travelled with his family from Gurugram after hearing the news, said, “We saw the news and immediately decided to drive here. Seeing snow fall for the first time in my life with my whole family is truly special,” as he captured moments in the snow.

Smriti Chawla, visiting from Faridabad with her family, said she planned to extend her trip to Dhanolti, another nearby destination expected to benefit from the fresh snowfall.

Visitors were seen playing in the snow, taking photographs and recording videos as the town wore a festive look.