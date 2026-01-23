Shiv Sena Minister Bharat Gogawale’s son surrenders in Mahad poll clash case

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena minister Bharat Gogawale’s son Prakash, who was booked for allegedly flashing a gun and threatening people during the Mahad civic polls in Raigad district, surrendered before the local police on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, the Bombay High Court sharply criticised the Maharashtra government for failing to arrest Prakash Gogawale, the son of Shiv Sena cabinet minister Bharat Gogawale, despite repeated reminders from the court.

A bench led by Justice Madhav Jamdar expressed strong displeasure over what it described as the police’s “helplessness” in tracing Prakash, even as he was allegedly seen in public with his minister father. The court noted that he had also contested elections and was seen campaigning, raising serious questions about claims that he was untraceable.

During the hearing, Justice Jamdar asked, “Is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra so helpless that he is unable to do anything in the case of the son of a Cabinet Minister ?”

The judge further observed, “How can the Shiv Sena minister continue to hold the post of a Cabinet Minister when his son is absconding? In fact, I have read in the media that the Minister is given the honour to foist the flag on Republic Day at Raigad... This is completely political... Is this the rule of law in Maharashtra ?”

The court also questioned the role of the state’s Advocate General, Milind Sathe, asking how Prakash could have filed nomination papers when the police claimed he was not “traceable”. Justice Jamdar referred to a statement made by the minister on a Marathi news channel that his son was not absconding and was in touch with him, while the police still claimed they could not locate him.

“This is clearly shows that the rule of law in Maharashtra is being adversely affected,” the judge said. “The rule of law is going somewhere else now... How can he be in the touch of his father, a sitting Minister yet the Police is unable to trace him. I am not bound by any pressure, all citizens must be treated equally there can be no special treatment for anyone,” he added.

Justice Jamdar earlier warned Advocate General Sathe to obtain instructions from the minister concerned and, if necessary, from the Chief Minister, failing which the court would pass appropriate orders in the matter.