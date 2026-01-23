Speculation grows over BJP–Shiv Sena (UBT) tie-up in BMC, Shinde sidelined

MUMBAI: Speculation is mounting over the possibility of the Shiv Sena (UBT) extending support to the BJP in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to sideline Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who has been pressuring the BJP to concede the Mumbai mayor’s post and the chairmanship of key civic committees.
The buzz intensified after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s social media post on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, fuelling talk of the BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT), and MNS potentially coming together in Asia’s richest civic body.
In his post, Raj Thackeray hinted at political flexibility, saying: “Even when Balasaheb had to take a flexible stance in politics at times, his love for the Marathi people didn’t diminish even by a fraction; on the contrary, it only grew stronger. These are the values instilled in us. I give my word once again today: even if I have to take a slightly flexible stance at times in this completely transformed politics, it will never be for my personal gain or selfishness.”
In the BMC, the BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats in the 227-member House, followed by Shiv Sena (UBT) with 66 seats. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has secured 29 seats, while the Congress has won 21. With the magic figure for power set at 114, no single party has a majority, making an alliance inevitable—most likely between the BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT).
There is also speculation that Shiv Sena (UBT) may remain absent during the floor test in the BMC, a move that could clear the BJP’s path to securing the mayor’s post as well as the chairmanships of the standing and improvement committees.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has said that while his party could consider aligning with the BJP, it would never join hands with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Calling Shinde a “traitor,” Raut said there would be no compromise with “traitors at any cost.” He also expressed displeasure over the MNS aligning with the Shinde-led Sena in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.
Sources said Raj Thackeray could play the role of facilitator between Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, and that his social media post should be read in this context.
According to the sources, CM Fadnavis is unhappy with what he sees as “hotel politics” and pressure tactics employed by Eknath Shinde to secure the mayor’s post and key committee positions. Fadnavis is also reportedly upset that Shinde attempted to sideline the BJP in the Kalyan-Dombivli civic body by aligning with the MNS, which reduced the BJP’s bargaining power.
“Anything can happen. Maharashtra politics has seen many such twists before,” said a source, requesting anonymity.