Speculation grows over BJP–Shiv Sena (UBT) tie-up in BMC, Shinde sidelined

MUMBAI: Speculation is mounting over the possibility of the Shiv Sena (UBT) extending support to the BJP in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to sideline Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who has been pressuring the BJP to concede the Mumbai mayor’s post and the chairmanship of key civic committees.

The buzz intensified after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s social media post on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, fuelling talk of the BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT), and MNS potentially coming together in Asia’s richest civic body.

In his post, Raj Thackeray hinted at political flexibility, saying: “Even when Balasaheb had to take a flexible stance in politics at times, his love for the Marathi people didn’t diminish even by a fraction; on the contrary, it only grew stronger. These are the values instilled in us. I give my word once again today: even if I have to take a slightly flexible stance at times in this completely transformed politics, it will never be for my personal gain or selfishness.”

In the BMC, the BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats in the 227-member House, followed by Shiv Sena (UBT) with 66 seats. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has secured 29 seats, while the Congress has won 21. With the magic figure for power set at 114, no single party has a majority, making an alliance inevitable—most likely between the BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT).