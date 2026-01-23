TMC MP Sushmita Dev writes to ECI, flags rushed electoral roll revision in Assam

GUWAHATI: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Dev petitioned the Election Commission on Friday, alleging that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Assam was rushed and haphazard.

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, she warned that the hurried process could lead to large-scale wrongful deletions and denial of voting rights to genuine citizens.

She requested the Commission to extend the date for hearings and disposal by another seven days to ensure that people get a fair opportunity to defend their right to vote.

“It has been seen that huge amounts of objections have been filed under Form-7 to delete the names of individuals. These Form-7 objections for deletion of names have been filed by persons in bulk and in most cases, the complainant, who is named in the form, is either untraceable or has denied filing these forms,” Dev wrote in her letter.

She said it would be practically impossible to serve every person a notice whose names have been objected to as per Registration of Electors Rules, 1960 (Form-14) and hold a hearing before 2 February, 2026.