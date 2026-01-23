Watch out! Superfood Makhana to go national, on parade at Kartavya Path

NEW DELHI: Bihar’s most renowned aqua-agro product, makhana, is set to feature prominently in the tableaux display on this year’s Republic Day parade.

Given the growing global demand for makhana due to its rich nutritional value and the state’s top-ranked position in its cultivation, the tableau is expected to be a major attraction at the Bharat- Parv.

According to official sources, the state government has chosen makhana as the theme of the state’s tableau this year, showcasing how this so-called superfood is moving from local markets to global demand. The tableau will present, in a living and visual form, the complete journey of makhana—from the ponds of Mithilanchal to international recognition.

It will depict traditional cultivation practices, harvesting, processing, roasting, cracking and packaging, while also highlighting local labour, women’s participation and indigenous knowledge systems.

Officials stated that makhana, also known as fox- nut, symbolises Bihar’s distinctive agricultural heritage, with the state contributing nearly 90% of the country’s total makhana production. “This tableau shows how the traditional agricultural produce of Bihar is today making its strong presence felt in the national and international markets as a nutrition-rich superfood”, an official remarked.