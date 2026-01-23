Wife cannot claim maintenance if her actions led to husband’s inability to earn: Allahabad HC

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court has held that a wife cannot claim maintenance if her actions or omissions have contributed to her husband’s incapacity to earn, observing that granting relief in such circumstances would result in grave injustice.

Upholding the decision of the Family Court in Kushinagar, which rejected a woman’s plea for interim maintenance, the High Court noted that the husband’s earning capacity had been destroyed due to criminal acts committed by the wife’s family members.

A single bench of Justice Lakshmi Kant Shukla dismissed the criminal revision petition filed by the woman seeking interim maintenance under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The revision petition challenged the order dated May 7, 2025, passed by the Additional Principal Judge, Family Court, Kushinagar, at Padrauna.

The Trial Court had dismissed the woman’s application after finding that the husband, a homeopathy doctor, had become incapable of earning his livelihood due to a firing incident orchestrated by the revisionist’s family.

According to the records, on April 13, 2019, while the opposite party (husband) was engaged in his professional work at his clinic, the real brother and father of the revisionist, accompanied by four others, arrived at the premises and hurled abuses at him. When he resisted, the revisionist’s brother opened fire, causing a firearm injury to the husband.

The judgment recorded that “the pellet is still lodged in the bone of his spinal cord, and as per medical advice, any attempt to remove the same may render him paralytic.”

As a result, the husband is unable to sit comfortably even for a short duration, has become unemployed, and is incapable of earning any income.