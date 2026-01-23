'You are not living in alien world': Bombay HC slams officials on air pollution issue, warns of pay halt

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday slammed civic authorities for their "belligerent disregard" of its orders to mitigate air pollution, noting they too are breathing the same impure air and not living in some "alien world" as it warned of halting salaries of top officials.

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Suman Shyam warned to stop the salaries of the civic commissioners of both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai for not complying with court orders and failing to take measures towards the deteriorating air quality index (AQI).

There has been a "belligerent disregard" of repeated court orders aimed at controlling air pollution, the HC observed.

"We will stop the salaries of the (civic) commissioners (for non-compliance of court orders). Take this as a warning," it added, while posting the matter for further hearing on January 27.

The court said civic authorities were also breathing the same air as everyone in Mumbai.

"You are not living in some alien world. We are all breathing the same air," the bench remarked.