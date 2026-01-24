54 villages held under Maoist terror in Chhattisgarh earlier to hoist tricolour flag for the first time on R-Day

RAIPUR: With improved security situations across the Maoist-hit Bastar region in south Chhattisgarh, as many as 54 remote villages will hoist the Tricolour flag for the first time to celebrate the 77th Republic Day with pride and patriotism.

The celebrations, according to the Bastar police, will mark a historic milestone in reconnecting remote areas with the constitutional and democratic spirit of the nation. Out of these 54 locations, 13 villages have earlier observed Independence Day on 15 August 2025.

The recent establishment of security camps at the 54 locations plugged the gaps and tracked down vulnerable areas in Bastar, covering various critical axes in the three districts to carry out precise and timely intelligence-based anti-Maoist campaigns.

The positive change has been enabled by sustained security operations and the support of local communities.