54 villages held under Maoist terror in Chhattisgarh earlier to hoist tricolour flag for the first time on R-Day

RAIPUR: With improved security situations across the Maoist-hit Bastar region in south Chhattisgarh, as many as 54 remote villages will hoist the Tricolour flag for the first time to celebrate the 77th Republic Day with pride and patriotism.
The celebrations, according to the Bastar police, will mark a historic milestone in reconnecting remote areas with the constitutional and democratic spirit of the nation. Out of these 54 locations, 13 villages have earlier observed Independence Day on 15 August 2025.
The recent establishment of security camps at the 54 locations plugged the gaps and tracked down vulnerable areas in Bastar, covering various critical axes in the three districts to carry out precise and timely intelligence-based anti-Maoist campaigns.
The positive change has been enabled by sustained security operations and the support of local communities.
“The Tricolour will be hoisted in 54 faraway locations for the first time on the occasion of Republic Day celebration this year—17 in Bijapur, 25 in Narayanpur and 12 in Sukma. The first-ever Republic Day celebrations in these villages symbolise the victory of the Constitution and the rule of law. Bastar Range Police remains committed to maintaining security, strengthening public trust, and working closely with the people to ensure lasting peace and inclusive development in the region”, Sundarraj Pattilingam, Bastar Range inspector general of police, told TNIE.
He further added that the new operational base camps near these villages have helped to restore confidence among the locals and ensured the reach of governance to the grassroots.
The tribal villagers, who were earlier a bit sceptical when new security camps came up in their area, now commend the forces of the new camps for acting as agents of change.
The villagers in these distantly located areas are seen enthusiastically preparing for the Republic Day celebration, the Bastar police said.
Earlier, the inhabitants of the worst Maoist-affected villages claimed that celebrating national festivals like Republic Day or Independence Day were beyond the bounds of possibility.
“There used to be a strange and frightening silence on every Republic Day in our villages. Now we will join the jawans and others to celebrate the occasion”, said Sukhman Dev, a resident of Ullur.
The Maoist guerrillas, after over four decades of waging war on the state and security forces, had lost ground and their influence had substantially declined in recent years.
With a sharp decline in Maoist-related violence and reduction of left-wing extremist affected districts, now Sukma, Bijapur and Narayanpur are categorised as the most affected.