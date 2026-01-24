Actor Kamal R Khan arrested for firing at residential building in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Actor Kamal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was arrested on Saturday in connection with a firing incident at a residential building in the city’s western suburbs, police said.

Khan was brought to the Oshiwara police station for questioning late on Friday night. During interrogation, he allegedly admitted to firing two rounds using his licensed firearm, an official said.

According to the police, the incident occurred on January 18, when two bullets were fired at Nalanda Society in the Oshiwara area of Andheri. During the investigation, one bullet was found on the second floor of the building and another on the fourth floor.