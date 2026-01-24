Badrinath Dham portals to open on April 23 as Char Dham pilgrimage season begins

DEHRADUN: The auspicious date for the opening of the portals of Shri Badrinath Dham, one of the four holiest Char Dham shrines in Hinduism, has been officially announced. The portals of the revered temple, dedicated to Lord Vishnu in the form of Badrinarayan, will open for devotees on April 23 at 6:15 am, following traditional Vedic rituals and chants.

The announcement was made on Friday on the occasion of Basant Panchami, after traditional almanac calculations were conducted in the presence of the ‘Hakk-Hukdhari’ (custodians of rights) at the Gopinath Temple, the winter seat of Lord Rudranath Ji.

Traditionally, the opening of Badrinath Dham takes place on Akshaya Tritiya. Last year, the temple opened on May 4, 2025, and closed in November.

The Badrinath temple houses a 3.3-foot-tall idol of Lord Badrinarayan, carved from Shaligrama stone. According to legend, the idol was recovered from the Narad Kund and installed by Adi Shankaracharya in the 7th century.

A temple official involved in the announcement said the date was fixed after meticulous calculations to ensure all religious protocols were followed.

Though Badrinath Dham is located in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, the chief priest, known as the Rawal, traditionally belongs to the Namboodiri Brahmin community of Kerala.

Basant Panchami also marked the declaration of the opening date for another important shrine. The portals of Shri Rudranath Ji, the fourth Kedar, will open on May 18 at 12:57 pm.

Uttarakhand Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Satpal Maharaj said the commencement of the pilgrimage season marks the beginning of a spiritual journey for millions. He added that the government is preparing infrastructure, including road maintenance and accommodation facilities, to ensure a smooth and safe journey for pilgrims visiting the high-altitude Himalayan shrines.

Worship at the four major Char Dham sites is conducted for six months during the summer season, after which the deities are shifted to their winter abodes.