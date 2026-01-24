Bihar DISCOMs secure ‘A’ grade in 14th national power sector ranking

NEW DELHI: Bihar has once again earned recognition at the national level in the integrated rating of power distribution companies, with both the North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (NBPDCL) and South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited (SBPDCL) awarded an ‘A’ Grade in the 14th Integrated Rating and Ranking of Power Distribution Utilities, released under the framework approved by the Ministry of Power.

The improved ratings place Bihar’s DISCOMs among the better-performing utilities in the country, reflecting sustained improvements in financial discipline, operational efficiency, governance standards, and consumer-focused initiatives.

Expressing satisfaction over the achievement, Energy Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar’s power distribution companies are continuously improving operational efficiency and performance while ensuring uninterrupted and quality electricity supply to the public.”

Manoj Kumar Singh, senior IAS officer and Energy Secretary-cum-CMD, BSPHCL, called the ‘A’ Grade an encouraging validation of the sustained efforts being made across Bihar’s power sector, highlighting improvements in operational efficiency, financial discipline, digital initiatives, and consumer-centric service delivery. He added, “We are committed to further strengthening governance, improving reliability and quality of supply, and enhancing consumer experience through continued reforms and technology-driven solutions. Our collective endeavour will be to sustain this momentum and progressively position Bihar’s DISCOMs among the top-performing utilities in the country.”