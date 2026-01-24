Blast near Sirhind railway station in Punjab; train engine derailed, loco pilot injured

CHANDIGARH: A portion of the railway track near Sirhind station in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district was blown up in a blast, derailing a freight train and injuring its loco pilot.

The blast occurred at around 9.50 pm on Friday, when the freight train was passing through Khanpur village, located around five kilometers away from Sirhind railway station. The blast derailed a dedicated track for freight trains, affecting a 600-metre stretch. The loco pilot of the incoming train was injured when the engine got derailed.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ropar Range) Nanak Singh said that the police got information regarding the blast last night. He had visited the incident site. He added that there was no major damage to the railway track and it will soon be restored for train movement. No other casualties were reported.

"The loco pilot sustained a minor cut on his cheek. He is out of danger," said Singh. "Several investigation teams have arrived here, and inter-agency coordination is taking place."

When asked about the nature of the blast, he said the investigation was at a preliminary stage. "Saying anything now will be premature," he said, adding the blast site has been inspected, with forensic and technical teams working to collect evidence.

He termed it was minor blast and added it is being treated as a criminal incident.

"Who did it, why it was done and what was the motive would be known as the investigation progresses. We will soon trace and arrest those who are behind it," he said.

The railway authorities immediately swung into action, repaired the track, and restored traffic.

"Repair work was carried out on a war-footing overnight. The damaged section of the track was restored by early morning, and freight operations have resumed," said an official.

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons under Section 150 (maliciously wrecking or attempting to wreck a train) under the Railways Act.

The blast caused panic in the nearby village of Khanpur. A villager said that yesterday night he heard the explosion it was a loud sound, which was heard through the village.