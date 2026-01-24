Bodies of two adolescent boys found hanging from a tree in West Bengal

KOLKATA: The bodies of two boys, Raja Bhadra (19) and Rakibul Mondal (20), were found hanging from a tree in the Swarupnagar area of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal on Saturday.

According to local sources, the two youngsters, aged between 18 and 20, were friends and stayed in the same Duttapara area.

Family members of the deceased individuals said that Raja and Rakibul left their respective residences together on Friday morning for Saraswati puja pandals hopping.

Both had spoken to their family members over phones during the afternoon. However, they could not be contacted since late-afternoon.