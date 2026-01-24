Bodies of two adolescent boys found hanging from a tree in West Bengal

KOLKATA: The bodies of two boys, Raja Bhadra (19) and Rakibul Mondal (20), were found hanging from a tree in the Swarupnagar area of North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal on Saturday.
According to local sources, the two youngsters, aged between 18 and 20, were friends and stayed in the same Duttapara area.
Family members of the deceased individuals said that Raja and Rakibul left their respective residences together on Friday morning for Saraswati puja pandals hopping.
Both had spoken to their family members over phones during the afternoon. However, they could not be contacted since late-afternoon.
The family members turned anxious during the evening when they could not get in touch with the two boys over the phone. Raja’s mobile phone remained switched off while Rakibul’s phone kept ringing.
Early this morning, their bodies were found by locals hanging from a mango tree at Duttapara.
Police from the nearby Swarupnagar police station rushed to the spot after they were informed about the incident by the families of the deceased individuals.
Raja and Rakibul's Fathers alleged that their sons were murdered and then hanged from a tree. They have filed an FIR at the police station.
Police have registered an unnatural death case, and bodies have been sent to the morgue for post-mortem.