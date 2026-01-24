Chandigarh Diary | Saini’s saffron turban creates poll buzz

Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini is actively engaging in Punjab wearing a saffron turban and addressing gatherings in a mix of Punjabi and Hindi. He is now drawing more attention in Punjab than union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu. His address at the recent Maghi mela is creating a political buzz as he was the main speaker from the BJP. Saini makes sure to wear a saffron turban as part of the BJP’s strategic political and cultural engagement. His visits appear carefully crafted as so far, he has visited many gurdwaras and temples. The BJP appears to be using Saini to make a political foray into the state.

Badal and Warring engage in war of words

Former Finance Minister and BJP leader Manpreet Singh Badal and Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring had swords drawn recently. While Badal took a dig at Warring at a rally in Muktsar recently, where he reminded the latter of a mathematical goof-up in the party’s MGNREGA Bachao Sangram rally in Samarala, Warring hit back during a media briefing in Ludhiana, raising the issue of a dining table. Warring added that his educational qualifications might not match that of Badal, but he never took away a dining table from a government residence while vacating it, referring to Badal.