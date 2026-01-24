Congress calls Sambhal CJM transfer after FIR against police an assault on judicial independence

"Although this appointment was reversed within 48 hours following public outrage and was quietly sent back to his original post, the episode itself lays bare the BJP government's systematic effort to bend judicial administration to its political will, weaponise transfers as instruments of control and erode the independence of the judiciary in pursuit of its authoritarian agenda," Khera said.

The Congress leader's remarks came after lawyers earlier this week protested against Sudheer's transfer, alleging that the move undermined judicial independence.

Sudheer had, on January 9, directed for the registration of an FIR against police personnel, including the then circle officer Anuj Chowdhury, in connection with the Sambhal violence case.

Khera alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has once again laid bare its most "lethal, anti-people, anti-constitutional, authoritarian and brutally-autocratic character" by openly subverting the democratic institutions of the country.

"The abrupt transfer of the chief judicial magistrate, Sudheer, is not an administrative act, it is a calculated act of institutional vandalism and a direct assault on judicial independence," he said.

"The BJP has perfected a dangerous and cynical political formula -- manufacture communal tension, unleash State violence, protect the perpetrators and then crush any institution that dares to demand accountability. Sambhal is not an exception, it is the latest victim of this deliberate and deeply-sinister strategy," he alleged.

The communal violence in Sambhal was not spontaneous but a direct outcome of the BJP government's politics of "hatred, polarisation and impunity", Khera further claimed.

The CJM's transfer is a textbook example of how the ruling party has "hijacked the judicial system" to serve its political interests, he alleged.

When the judiciary finally stepped in to uphold the rule of law, the BJP reacted with vengeance, the Congress leader claimed.