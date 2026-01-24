Congress faces internal divide on RJD tie-up in Bihar

PATNA: Differences have emerged within the Congress over whether to continue its political alliance with Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar. The issue was raised during a high-level meeting held at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Friday.

Kharge reportedly asked party office-bearers and MLAs from Bihar whether the alliance with the RJD should continue or if the Congress should contest elections independently in the state. All six Congress MLAs opposed continuing the alliance, saying that it had damaged the party’s image and resulted in a reduced seat tally.

Some office-bearers, however, argued in favour of maintaining the alliance. Sources said Akhilesh Prasad Singh, a Rajya Sabha member considered close to RJD chief Lalu Prasad, supported continuation of the tie-up, describing it as both beneficial and necessary for Bihar.