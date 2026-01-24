Congress faces internal divide on RJD tie-up in Bihar

PATNA: Differences have emerged within the Congress over whether to continue its political alliance with Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar. The issue was raised during a high-level meeting held at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on Friday.
Kharge reportedly asked party office-bearers and MLAs from Bihar whether the alliance with the RJD should continue or if the Congress should contest elections independently in the state. All six Congress MLAs opposed continuing the alliance, saying that it had damaged the party’s image and resulted in a reduced seat tally.
Some office-bearers, however, argued in favour of maintaining the alliance. Sources said Akhilesh Prasad Singh, a Rajya Sabha member considered close to RJD chief Lalu Prasad, supported continuation of the tie-up, describing it as both beneficial and necessary for Bihar.
The Congress had contested 61 seats as part of the Opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance in the Bihar Assembly elections. The RJD, the largest constituent of the alliance, contested 143 seats but managed to win only 25. In contrast, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United), secured 202 seats.
All six Congress MLAs, Surendra Prasad (Valmiki Nagar), Abhishek Ranjan (Chanpatia), Manoj Biswas (Forbesganj), Abidur Rahman (Araria), Qamrul Hoda (Kishanganj) and Manohar Prasad Singh (Manihari), were summoned to Delhi amid speculation of possible defections. The meeting at Kharge’s residence was convened to clear the air over these rumours.
After the meeting, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said, “There were rumours that all our MLAs from Bihar were deserting the party. However, all of them were present at the meeting in Delhi. These reports are completely baseless.”
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting. Speculation about defections had intensified after the MLAs skipped a feast organised by the party at Sadaquat Ashram ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival.