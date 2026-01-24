'Demise of justice': Sanjay Raut slams Shinde, Pawar felicitating CJI amid pending party cases

“Where is the justice? The CJI and Supreme Court that are supposed to deliver their verdict on our more than three-year-old case, but the person (Eknath Shinde) should be reprimanded and punished; however, here he is not only with the CJI, but he is also felicitating him, and no word has been raised over it. Its irony of the judiciary and its hollow system,” Raut said.

He added that despite waiting for more than three years, they were getting repeated hearing dates but “no justice at all.”

Meanwhile, during the felicitation ceremony, Shinde praised CJI Kant, saying that as long as a justice-loving person occupies the chair, there is no threat to democracy or the Constitution. He said that while Maharashtra’s conviction rate earlier stood at 9%, it had now risen to 40%, and the government was committed to increasing it to 60% in the coming days.

Shinde said CJI Kant was like a shining sun and that common people would receive justice from him, just as the sun gives light.

“CJI Surya Kant is the son of a farmer, and through hard work and dedication, he reached the top post in the judiciary. His life journey is an inspiration for every youth,” Shinde said.