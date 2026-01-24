Father thrashes four-year-old daughter to death in Faridabad after she fails to count to 50, held

CHANDIGARH: Krishna Jaiswal, a 31-year old man, thrashed his daughter, Vanshika, studying in Class 1, to death in Faridabad after she failed to count to 50 as part of her homework.
The accused has been arrested by the Haryana Police after a complaint was lodged by his wife.
Sources said that the accused was teaching his daughter, Vanshika, at home on January 21. She was enrolled in a government school in Jhar Setli, Sector 58.
When he asked his daughter to count to 50, she was unable to do so. He turned furious and beat her severely. In a fit of rage, he repeatedly assaulted her with a rolling pin and kept slamming her to the floor.
She turned unconscious. He rushed her to a nearby government hospital, where he lied to the doctors that she had slipped from the staircase. However, the doctors declared that she was dead.
Thereafter, he called his wife and reportedly told her that their daughter was playing upstairs and had fallen from the stairs, sustaining injuries.
His wife immediately rushed to the hospital and noticed several injuries on the body of her daughter. She turned suspicious and reported the matter to the police.
The seven-year-old son of the accused, who was present in the house at the time when his father was assaulting her sister, narrated the entire incident, first to his mother and later to the police.
The deceased individual sustained over a dozen bruises, fractures, and severe head injuries in the alleged assault.
Acting on the complaint, the police team arrested the father of the deceased and carried out sustained interrogation, during which he confessed to the crime.
Faridabad Police spokesperson Yashpal Yadav said that the accused Krishna Jaiswal, a resident of Kharantiya village in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, was living with his wife in a rented house in Jharsaintli village of Faridabad in Haryana for several years.
The incident took place between 12.10 pm and 12.30 pm on Wednesday.
"She could not count numbers from one to fifty, which enraged him,” Yadav said.
He added, "The accused was taken into custody, and the brother of the deceased was counselled. He narrated the entire sequence of events. He said he was playing while his father was making his sister do her homework, and when she failed to count the numbers, he began hitting her.’’
The couple was working at private companies. Jaiswal worked the night shift at a private firm in Ballabgarh, while his wife, Ranjeeta Kumari, is employed on the day shift with another private firm. The couple has three children, including a seven-year-old son, a 4.5-year-old daughter, and a two-year-old daughter. Jaiswal hails from UP.
A case was registered under Section 103(1) (murder) against Jaiswal at Sector 58 police station on Thursday, and he was formally arrested on the complaint of his wife.
The accused was produced before a Faridabad court on Friday and was sent to a one-day police remand for interrogation.