Father thrashes four-year-old daughter to death in Faridabad after she fails to count to 50, held

CHANDIGARH: Krishna Jaiswal, a 31-year old man, thrashed his daughter, Vanshika, studying in Class 1, to death in Faridabad after she failed to count to 50 as part of her homework.

The accused has been arrested by the Haryana Police after a complaint was lodged by his wife.

Sources said that the accused was teaching his daughter, Vanshika, at home on January 21. She was enrolled in a government school in Jhar Setli, Sector 58.

When he asked his daughter to count to 50, she was unable to do so. He turned furious and beat her severely. In a fit of rage, he repeatedly assaulted her with a rolling pin and kept slamming her to the floor.

She turned unconscious. He rushed her to a nearby government hospital, where he lied to the doctors that she had slipped from the staircase. However, the doctors declared that she was dead.

Thereafter, he called his wife and reportedly told her that their daughter was playing upstairs and had fallen from the stairs, sustaining injuries.

His wife immediately rushed to the hospital and noticed several injuries on the body of her daughter. She turned suspicious and reported the matter to the police.

The seven-year-old son of the accused, who was present in the house at the time when his father was assaulting her sister, narrated the entire incident, first to his mother and later to the police.