Gains on paper, big gaps on the ground

NEW DELHI: The government on January 23, 2026 to mark National Girl Child Day claimed steady progress in girls’ education, health and empowerment, citing higher school enrolment, improved sex ratios at birth and rising female participation in STEM. But crime records, labour data and state-level demographic evidence point to a contradicting picture.

The government document quotes UDISHE (Unified District Information System for Education) reports that girls’ gross enrolment ratio at the secondary level has reached 80.2% in 2024-25 and that women now constitute 43% of STEM enrolments, among the highest globally. It also notes an improvement in the national sex ratio at birth from about 918 in 2014-15 to 930 in 2023-24.

However, data released by the National Crime Records Bureau complicates this narrative. NCRB figures for 2023 show 4.48 lakh crimes against women, translating to a rate of 66.2 cases per 1 lakh women, with Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh reporting the highest absolute numbers. Domestic cruelty by husbands or relatives accounts for the largest share, while abduction, sexual assault and cybercrime continue to rise.

Demographic data at the state and district level also reveals uneven progress. Independent demographic research shows that MP alone accounted for an estimated 2.8 lakh “missing girls” in the mid-2000s, largely due to abortions and higher female child mortality.

According to MP government, only 12 of its 50 districts meet the benchmark sex ratio at birth of 952 girls per 1,000 boys, with districts like Harda recording ratios as low as 894.