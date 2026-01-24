Govt calls all-party meet on Jan 27 ahead of Budget Session

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, the government has called an all-party meeting on January 27 to build consensus on the legislative agenda and ensure smooth conduct of proceedings. The meeting, traditionally held before the start of each session, is expected to focus on the government’s priorities, the tentative schedule of business, and issues likely to be raised by opposition parties.
Convened by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, the all-party meeting will take place at 11 am on January 27 in the main committee room of the Parliament House annexe, reports said quoting government sources.
The Budget Session will begin on January 28 with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The address will outline the government’s broad policy direction and legislative intent for the coming months, setting the tone for the session ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget.
From the government’s perspective, the all-party meeting is aimed at reducing disruptions in Parliament at a time when several key bills are expected to be taken up. Parliamentary Affairs Minister and senior cabinet members are likely to brief opposition leaders on proposed legislation and seek cooperation to allow debates and voting to proceed without frequent adjournments.
Opposition parties, meanwhile, are expected to use the meeting to flag contentious political and economic issues they intend to raise during the session. These may include concerns over inflation, unemployment, federal relations and governance, as well as demands for detailed discussions on recent policy decisions. The meeting provides opposition leaders an opportunity to press for time-bound debates and assurances from the government on accommodating their concerns.
The Budget Session is among the most significant sittings of Parliament each year, as it not only involves the presentation and passage of the Union Budget but also serves as a key platform for political positioning ahead of crucial state and national political developments. How effectively the government and opposition manage differences during the session will be closely watched, particularly given the heightened political atmosphere and the importance of legislative productivity.
The opening address by the President is expected to reiterate the government’s economic priorities, reform agenda and welfare commitments, while the days that follow are likely to see intense debate as the Budget and other legislative proposals come under scrutiny from across the political spectrum.