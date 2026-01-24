Govt calls all-party meet on Jan 27 ahead of Budget Session

From the government’s perspective, the all-party meeting is aimed at reducing disruptions in Parliament at a time when several key bills are expected to be taken up. Parliamentary Affairs Minister and senior cabinet members are likely to brief opposition leaders on proposed legislation and seek cooperation to allow debates and voting to proceed without frequent adjournments.

Opposition parties, meanwhile, are expected to use the meeting to flag contentious political and economic issues they intend to raise during the session. These may include concerns over inflation, unemployment, federal relations and governance, as well as demands for detailed discussions on recent policy decisions. The meeting provides opposition leaders an opportunity to press for time-bound debates and assurances from the government on accommodating their concerns.

The Budget Session is among the most significant sittings of Parliament each year, as it not only involves the presentation and passage of the Union Budget but also serves as a key platform for political positioning ahead of crucial state and national political developments. How effectively the government and opposition manage differences during the session will be closely watched, particularly given the heightened political atmosphere and the importance of legislative productivity.

The opening address by the President is expected to reiterate the government’s economic priorities, reform agenda and welfare commitments, while the days that follow are likely to see intense debate as the Budget and other legislative proposals come under scrutiny from across the political spectrum.