Cold wave to grip northwest India as temperatures drop after rain and Himalayan snowfall

NEW DELHI: Temperatures across large parts of northwest India are set to drop sharply over the next two days following widespread rainfall and heavy snowfall in the western Himalayan region. Thunderstorms with light rain swept the city on Friday due to an intense western disturbance over the Western Himalayan region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a cold day phenomenon is likely to grip the region, with minimum temperatures expected to fall by 3-5° Celsius over the plains of northwest India, including Delhi, as well as parts of central and western India. The drop is to begin from January 24, after the passage of an intense western disturbance.

In the past 24 hours, heavy snowfall was reported in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, while moderate to widespread rainfall occurred across northwest India. Several areas in the higher reaches of J&K and Himachal witnessed waist-deep snowfall, a sight rarely seen in recent years. The snowfall has been welcomed by horticulturists, as a good snow cover is considered vital for stone fruits, providing a natural source of moisture and nutrients.